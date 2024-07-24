UnitedHealth Group’s (UNH) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $591.00 price objective on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $614.17.

UNH stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $555.94. 418,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,310,156. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $581.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $506.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.66. The firm has a market cap of $511.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 60,659 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,935,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

