Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.51% of Unitil worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 488,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,678,000 after buying an additional 83,980 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Unitil by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Unitil by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Unitil in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unitil by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UTL opened at $58.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $942.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.25. Unitil Co. has a 12-month low of $41.43 and a 12-month high of $59.12.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $178.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Research analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

