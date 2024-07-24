Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,281 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,239 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $4,784,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 29,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 4,906.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.21.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $185.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.12. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.90 and a 1-year high of $194.02.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

