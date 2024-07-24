Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.07% of Univest Financial worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 2,103.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Univest Financial by 1,787.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univest Financial Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Univest Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $28.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.40 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Univest Financial news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,716.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

