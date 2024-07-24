Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.44.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.93. The company had a trading volume of 75,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $54.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average is $50.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,138.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 189,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

