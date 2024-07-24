Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,187 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 49,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $583,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,303,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $583,541.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on URBN

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 0.8 %

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.75. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $48.90.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.