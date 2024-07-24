USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Announces Earnings Results

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. USANA Health Sciences updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.400-2.550 EPS.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of USNA stock traded down $2.60 on Wednesday, hitting $43.36. The company had a trading volume of 16,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,083. The firm has a market cap of $826.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $40.51 and a twelve month high of $69.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $178,707.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $105,233.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,877,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,482,021.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $178,707.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,098. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

