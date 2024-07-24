USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2024

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNAGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. USANA Health Sciences updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.400-2.550 EPS.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Down 5.7 %

NYSE USNA traded down $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.36. 16,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,083. The company has a market capitalization of $826.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $40.51 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on USNA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $178,707.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 5,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $232,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $178,707.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,591 shares of company stock worth $1,458,098. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

(Get Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.