USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. USANA Health Sciences updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.400-2.550 EPS.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Down 5.7 %

NYSE USNA traded down $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.36. 16,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,083. The company has a market capitalization of $826.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $40.51 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $178,707.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 5,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $232,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $178,707.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,591 shares of company stock worth $1,458,098. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

