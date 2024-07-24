USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $40.51 and last traded at $44.78, with a volume of 14278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.96.

The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Insider Transactions at USANA Health Sciences

In related news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 5,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $232,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $178,707.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 5,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $232,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,098. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 337,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,083,000 after acquiring an additional 145,373 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,567,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,853,000 after acquiring an additional 38,533 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 58.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 30,485 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 785,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,089,000 after purchasing an additional 23,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,323,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $837.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.09.

About USANA Health Sciences

(Get Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.