USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

USCB Financial has a payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect USCB Financial to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Get USCB Financial alerts:

USCB Financial Stock Performance

USCB opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $298.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.80. USCB Financial has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Insider Activity at USCB Financial

USCB Financial ( NASDAQ:USCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. USCB Financial had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that USCB Financial will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other USCB Financial news, CFO Robert B. Anderson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $35,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,469.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other USCB Financial news, CFO Robert B. Anderson bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $84,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,627.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Anderson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $35,730.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,469.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 36,789 shares of company stock worth $425,297 in the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About USCB Financial

(Get Free Report)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.