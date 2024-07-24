Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,666 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $11,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 189.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,300,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,450,000 after buying an additional 851,313 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 644,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,324,000 after acquiring an additional 314,172 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5,762.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 113,633 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,549,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 138,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,142,000 after purchasing an additional 44,399 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.73. 16,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,959. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.32 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.79.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

