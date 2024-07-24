Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VE) Shares Down 0.2%

Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$36.21 and last traded at C$36.24. Approximately 606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.33.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$36.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.05.

Further Reading

