Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 1,031,564 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,822,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of APi Group worth $856,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in APi Group by 81.3% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in APi Group during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in APi Group during the first quarter worth about $1,422,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in APi Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Shares of NYSE:APG traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.14. The company had a trading volume of 15,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.54. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $39.98.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 2.49%. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $74,460,483.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other APi Group news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $74,460,483.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $5,581,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,888,866.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

