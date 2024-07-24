Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 65,428 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,314,078 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,428 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Trex worth $1,028,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Trex during the first quarter valued at $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Trex by 1,744.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trex by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Stock Down 1.1 %

TREX stock opened at $78.66 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.59 and a 52 week high of $101.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

TREX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Trex from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.76.

Insider Transactions at Trex

In related news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,494,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

