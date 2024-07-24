Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,539,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324,287 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $1,036,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.69. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $22.23.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

