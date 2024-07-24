Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 177,119 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,215,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $1,082,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,960,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 155,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,468,000 after buying an additional 27,103 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.88. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $100.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.44%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

