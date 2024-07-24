Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 58,680 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,735,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,680 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of BWX Technologies worth $896,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 105.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 368,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,973 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 248,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,048,000 after acquiring an additional 48,170 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 387,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,144,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BWXT. Barclays lowered BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.84. 73,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,778. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.91 and a 12 month high of $107.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.69.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

