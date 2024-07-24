Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,484,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566,443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.88% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $1,075,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELF. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.70, for a total transaction of $3,850,060.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,693. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.70, for a total transaction of $3,850,060.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,693. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $1,814,087.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,647 shares in the company, valued at $11,402,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,361 shares of company stock worth $22,019,033. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $182.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

NYSE ELF opened at $175.80 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.47 and a 52-week high of $221.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.47 million. Equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

