Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.01 Billion Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,889,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,592,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.82% of Franklin Resources worth $1,008,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2,170.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.15.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE BEN opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 70.86%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

