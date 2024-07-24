Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.02 Billion Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,946,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.70% of Campbell Soup worth $1,019,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 44,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 239,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,239 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 224,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 25,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $48.63.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.56.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

