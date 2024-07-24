Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.04 Billion Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,834,633 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 91,704 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.13% of Eagle Materials worth $1,042,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 871,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,870,000 after buying an additional 630,964 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $88,925,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 662,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,407,000 after purchasing an additional 378,296 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3,537.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 172,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,953,000 after purchasing an additional 168,029 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 957,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,284,000 after purchasing an additional 63,636 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXP. Stephens raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.00.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $237.00 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.03 and a twelve month high of $276.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.09 and its 200-day moving average is $239.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.48). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The business had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.34%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

