Vanguard Group Inc. Has $845.20 Million Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,809,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,094 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Lithia Motors worth $845,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 0.5 %

LAD stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $253.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,982. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.63. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.36 and a 12 month high of $331.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.85 by ($1.74). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.34 earnings per share for the current year.

LAD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $35,109.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,847.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

Featured Stories

