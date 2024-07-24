Vanguard Group Inc. Has $863.44 Million Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,613,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.55% of Elastic worth $863,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 86,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Elastic by 993.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 15,659 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its stake in Elastic by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Elastic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded down $2.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.53. 25,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,219. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 221.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Elastic has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $136.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.06 and a 200 day moving average of $110.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.15 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Elastic from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $2,068,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,769,513.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total transaction of $578,021.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,545,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,544,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $2,068,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,769,513.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 355,312 shares of company stock valued at $38,626,610. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

