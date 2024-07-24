Vanguard Group Inc. Has $865.24 Million Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,267,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of DaVita worth $865,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 196.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 19,719 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 50.3% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 138.4% during the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DVA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DaVita stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.98. 23,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.84. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $147.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

