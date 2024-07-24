Vanguard Group Inc. Has $877.15 Million Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,599,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.39% of Weatherford International worth $877,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Weatherford International by 287.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 18,330 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 304.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD traded down $9.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.15. The company had a trading volume of 327,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,211. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.64. Weatherford International plc has a 1 year low of $76.43 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 52.88%. Weatherford International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Weatherford International news, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total transaction of $1,234,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,049.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Weatherford International from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

