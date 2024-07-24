Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,835,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 77,654 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Woodward worth $899,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WWD. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Woodward during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Stock Down 1.2 %

WWD traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.62. 25,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,986. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.03. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.25 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $835.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.04 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Woodward

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total value of $1,002,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.