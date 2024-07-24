Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 146,940 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,626,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Ingredion worth $891,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total value of $282,171.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,085.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total transaction of $282,171.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,085.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at $6,073,642.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,359 shares of company stock worth $4,515,644 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE:INGR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,530. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $122.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

