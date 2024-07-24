Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 155,172 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,126,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 155,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $1,055,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $898,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 28,613 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.77.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PNW opened at $82.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.69%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Further Reading

