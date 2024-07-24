Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 177,380 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,585,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Hasbro worth $880,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 328.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Hasbro by 5,782.8% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 90,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 88,593 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Hasbro by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Hasbro by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAS traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.09. The stock had a trading volume of 98,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,576. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.62. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

