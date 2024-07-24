Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 29,976 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,322,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,976 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $1,007,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 129,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.3% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 63,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth about $4,970,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 104,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $90.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.74. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $92.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.23.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.35.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 28,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $2,591,742.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,496.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 28,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $2,591,742.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,452 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,496.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,792 shares in the company, valued at $40,651,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,544 shares of company stock valued at $6,273,484 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

