Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 44,924 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,843,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 44,924 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.01% of SEI Investments worth $851,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 6,277.8% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SEIC traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,818. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $72.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.99.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,004,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $3,268,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,677,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,759,000.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,386 shares in the company, valued at $44,004,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,406,920. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

