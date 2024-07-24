Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 52,129 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,504,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,129 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Medpace worth $1,012,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Medpace by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after acquiring an additional 308,816 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth about $90,247,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,163,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,040,000 after buying an additional 159,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 4,093.2% during the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 157,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,329,000 after buying an additional 153,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total transaction of $6,051,220.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 791,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,162,563.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total value of $6,051,220.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,162,563.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total value of $1,915,573.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at $286,894,194.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,621 shares of company stock worth $11,816,852 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Medpace from $456.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.71.

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $361.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $405.29 and a 200 day moving average of $381.65. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.21 and a 52-week high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.91% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

