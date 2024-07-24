Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 934,357 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,743,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934,357 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.92% of Toast worth $890,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Toast

In other Toast news, CEO Aman Narang sold 6,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $162,942.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,043 shares in the company, valued at $28,999,942.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Aman Narang sold 6,355 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $162,942.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,043 shares in the company, valued at $28,999,942.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 90,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $2,388,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,964.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,466 over the last three months. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toast Stock Performance

NYSE:TOST traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.87. The stock had a trading volume of 834,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,875,757. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOST has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.65.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

