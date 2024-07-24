Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,626,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,526 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Service Co. International worth $1,085,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 12,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 406.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $209,902.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,327.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCI. Truist Financial upped their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $76.03.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.23%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

