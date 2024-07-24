Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,507 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $10,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,085,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,137,000 after buying an additional 28,998,773 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,563,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,982 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,422,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,043,000 after acquiring an additional 196,178 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,634,000 after acquiring an additional 876,860 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,761,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,387,000 after buying an additional 292,973 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VGLT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.16. 380,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,232. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $62.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.11.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1967 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

