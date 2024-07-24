Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Bought by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $11,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.07. The company had a trading volume of 25,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $78.54 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.31 and its 200-day moving average is $98.34.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

