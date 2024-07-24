Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $44.38 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,478 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 22,493 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.0% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $44,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1,290.0% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 target price (up previously from $465.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.53.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at $19,686,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at $19,686,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $444.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $309.45 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $440.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

