Varta (OTCMKTS:VARTY) Trading Down 54.2%

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARTY – Get Free Report) shares fell 54.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 22,745 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 394% from the average session volume of 4,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Varta Trading Down 54.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.45.

Varta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of micro and household batteries, large-format batteries, battery solutions, and energy storage systems in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Micro Batteries, Lithium-Ion CoinPower, Consumer Batteries, Energy Storage Systems, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.