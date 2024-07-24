Varta (OTCMKTS:VARTY) Trading Down 54.2%

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARTY – Get Free Report) shares fell 54.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 22,745 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 394% from the average session volume of 4,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.
Varta Trading Down 54.2 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.45.
Varta Company Profile
Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of micro and household batteries, large-format batteries, battery solutions, and energy storage systems in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Micro Batteries, Lithium-Ion CoinPower, Consumer Batteries, Energy Storage Systems, and Other.
