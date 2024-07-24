VeraBank N.A. Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

VeraBank N.A. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.9% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $17,700,551,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,158,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134,632 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30,350.2% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,178,164,000 after buying an additional 6,510,119 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 33.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,791,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,668,124,000 after buying an additional 3,687,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $186.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.