Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Verisk Analytics to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Verisk Analytics has set its FY24 guidance at $6.30-6.60 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 6.300-6.600 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Verisk Analytics to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Verisk Analytics Price Performance
Shares of VRSK opened at $278.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $215.32 and a 12-month high of $282.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.85.
Insider Activity
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.54.
Get Our Latest Research Report on VRSK
About Verisk Analytics
Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Verisk Analytics
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- ScottsMiracle-Gro Stock Blooms After Investor Day Optimism
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Leading Beverage Company’s Stock Bubbles Higher: Rally Ahead
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Can This Meme Stock Stage One Last Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.