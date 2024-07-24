Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.68.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $39.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,680,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,819,381. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 9,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,346,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 118,806 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 15,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

