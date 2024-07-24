Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at TD Cowen

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.68.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.21. 3,680,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,819,381. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average of $40.44. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $165.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in Verizon Communications by 627.8% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

