Vermilion Energy (VET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Vermilion Energy to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.78). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $376.85 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vermilion Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.03.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0872 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is -12.59%.

VET has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.