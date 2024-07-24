Vermilion Energy (VET) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Vermilion Energy to post earnings of C$0.63 per share for the quarter.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C($1.07). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 34.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of C$508.04 million for the quarter.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

VET stock opened at C$14.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.73. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.30 and a 52 week high of C$21.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.70%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VET shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.25 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vermilion Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Vermilion Energy

In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.45 per share, with a total value of C$82,245.00. In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.45 per share, with a total value of C$82,245.00. Also, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 30,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total transaction of C$491,100.00. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.