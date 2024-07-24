Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) CEO Ted White Sells 32,469 Shares

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) CEO Ted White sold 32,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $229,231.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,854.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 229.26% and a negative net margin of 905.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRCA. BML Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,268,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,999,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,280,000 after buying an additional 1,045,935 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,099,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after buying an additional 2,060,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

