Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Insider Joe Bonaccorso Sells 25,461 Shares

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) insider Joe Bonaccorso sold 25,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $179,754.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,932.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 905.83% and a negative return on equity of 229.26%. Analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on Verrica Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Trading of Verrica Pharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,268,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,099,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after buying an additional 2,060,199 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,999,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,280,000 after buying an additional 1,045,935 shares during the period. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.
About Verrica Pharmaceuticals
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Verrica Pharmaceuticals
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- ScottsMiracle-Gro Stock Blooms After Investor Day Optimism
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Leading Beverage Company’s Stock Bubbles Higher: Rally Ahead
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Can This Meme Stock Stage One Last Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.