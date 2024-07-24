Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Insider Joe Bonaccorso Sells 25,461 Shares

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) insider Joe Bonaccorso sold 25,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $179,754.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,932.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 905.83% and a negative return on equity of 229.26%. Analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRCA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Read Our Latest Report on Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Verrica Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,268,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,099,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after buying an additional 2,060,199 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,999,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,280,000 after buying an additional 1,045,935 shares during the period. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.