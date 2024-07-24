Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Upgraded by Baird R W to Strong-Buy

Baird R W upgraded shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VERX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Vertex in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Vertex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Vertex from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.80.

Get Vertex alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VERX

Vertex Stock Performance

VERX traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $38.46. 447,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,360. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,000.25, a PEG ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.69. Vertex has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $40.04.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $156.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.50 million. Vertex had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $49,395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,554,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,124,328.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertex

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERX. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vertex in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Vertex in the first quarter worth about $159,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vertex in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex in the first quarter worth about $192,000. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex

(Get Free Report)

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.