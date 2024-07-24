Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) traded down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.40. 353,915 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 924,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Vicinity Motor Trading Down 4.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72.

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Vicinity Motor had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 60.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 million during the quarter.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.

