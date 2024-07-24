Viking (NYSE:VIK) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VIK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Viking in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.83.

Get Viking alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VIK

Viking Price Performance

VIK traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,399. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.21. Viking has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $718.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Viking will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Viking

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIK. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Viking during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viking during the second quarter valued at $289,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking during the 2nd quarter worth $1,004,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viking during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,250,000.

About Viking

(Get Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.