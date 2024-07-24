Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Super Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Super Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Village Super Market by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Village Super Market by 20.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market stock opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $423.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.27. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $546.40 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 12.09%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

